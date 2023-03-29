Flooding This Year Could Be A Precursor To Future Climate-Related Disasters

Climate Scientists Say This Year's Storms May Just Be The Beginning

The experience of climate-fueled storms since the turn of the year is lodged into the minds of Californians — levee failures displaced thousands, blizzard conditions trapped people in their homes, hundreds of thousands lost power and a vast inland California lake appeared. Climate scientists say the storms and flooding are just a fraction of what’s expected in a warmer world.

Reporter: Ezra David Romero, KQED

Governor Newsom Requests Major Disaster Declaration For Storm-Drenched Communities

Governor Newsom is asking the Biden Administration to declare a major disaster for counties in California, that have been impacted by storms over the past month. That includes Monterey County, where residents in Pajaro have been asking for help from the state and federal government.