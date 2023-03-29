KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

‘We’re Just a Community Under Siege’: A Therapist Discusses the Impact of Anti-Trans Hate On Her Clients

Ericka Cruz GuevarraJehlen HerdmanMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

The Trans March makes its way along Market Street to a rally on Turk and Taylor in San Francisco on June 24, 2022.  (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Anti-trans hate is on the rise. Republicans have introduced more than 400 anti-trans bills in state legislatures around the country. 1 in California would force educators to out trans kids who may not be ready to come out to their parents.

Last year, California became the first sanctuary state in the country for trans youth. But a transgender therapist in the Bay Area says the anti-trans hate is still having a real effect on her trans clients. 

Guest: Veronica Esposito, a writer, transgender advocate and associate marriage and family therapist in the Bay Area


Links:

Sponsored