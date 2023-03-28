Governor Newsom's Bill On Regulating Oil Industry Quickly Approved By State Lawmakers

Lawmakers Pass Bill Aimed At Regulating Oil Industry

State lawmakers have approved Governor Gavin Newsom's bill, which is attempting to increase transparency of the oil industry in the state. It would allow the California Energy Commission to impose penalties, through a regulatory process, if the agency believes oil companies are making excessive profits from gas prices.

Crisis Hotline Not Being Utilized By Native Americans

California's crisis support centers want to better serve Native Americans in need. But right now, less than one percent of calls to the 988 crisis line are from Native People.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, CapRadio

State Legislature Wrestles With Pro-Slavery Past

A state task force developing proposals to provide reparations for Black Californians is nearing the end of its work. The panel faces a June deadline to send recommendations to the legislature to compensate Black residents for the harms dating back to slavery. And the California state legislature -- well it has its own pro-slavery history.

Guest: Guy Marzorati, KQED