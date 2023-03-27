Pajaro Community Begins To Clean-Up After Being Allowed Back In Their Homes

Pajaro Residents Start To Assess Damage To Their Homes

Water is back on, but it's still not drinkable in the Monterey County community of Pajaro, which was hit by massive flooding a few weeks ago. Residents are being allowed back in their homes to assess the damage, and start the process of cleaning up their property.

Reporter: Jonathan Linden, KAZU

CalFresh Pandemic Benefits Ending

Over 5 million people around California use CalFresh, the state's version of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as "food stamps." But starting in April, these folks will notice a steep drop in the amount of food benefit they’re receiving.

Guest: Carly Severn, KQED