Morning Report

Pajaro Community Begins To Clean-Up After Being Allowed Back In Their Homes

KQED News Staff
Pajaro Flood Clean-Up
PAJARO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Colorado volunteers Aaron Titus and his daughter Emma, 16, of Crisis Cleanup, cleanup mud out of the driveway at LaReyna mini market after returning for the first time after the evacuation order was lifted in Pajaro, Calif., on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Crisis Cleanup is a national group of volunteers who help communities after disasters. (Photo by Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

Pajaro Residents Start To Assess Damage To Their Homes 

Water is back on, but it's still not drinkable in the Monterey County community of Pajaro, which was hit by massive flooding a few weeks ago.  Residents are being allowed back in their homes to assess the damage, and start the process of cleaning up their property.
Reporter: Jonathan Linden, KAZU

CalFresh Pandemic Benefits Ending

Over 5 million people around California use CalFresh, the state's version of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as "food stamps."  But starting in April, these folks will notice a steep drop in the amount of food benefit they’re receiving.
Guest: Carly Severn, KQED

