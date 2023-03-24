Oakland Teachers Plan Walk-Out; LA Educators Head Back To Classroom

Teachers In Oakland Plan Walk-Out; LA Educators Are Back In The Classroom

Oakland teachers at 14 middle and high schools are planning a walkout on Friday. But, the teachers union has not sanctioned a strike. Meanwhile, LA educators are back in the classroom today after reaching an agreement late Thursday.

Local assistances centers are set to open for residents in San Bernardino County

Communities in the San Bernardino Mountains, east of Los Angeles, are once again struggling to dig out of more snow following this week's latest atmospheric river. But, to assist residents with questions they may have about receiving possible aid, assistance centers are opening over the weekend.

Tulare Lake in Kings County is filling up for the first time since 1997