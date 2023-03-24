KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Oakland Teachers Plan Walk-Out; LA Educators Head Back To Classroom

KQED News Staff
Hundreds of students from high schools across Oakland rallied in support of their teachers, marching from Oakland Tech to the Oakland Unified School District's downtown headquarters on Feb. 8, 2019. (Lindsey Moore/KQED)

Oakland teachers at 14 middle and high schools are planning a walkout on Friday.  But, the teachers union has not sanctioned a strike.  Meanwhile, LA educators are back in the classroom today after reaching an agreement late Thursday.

Local assistances centers are set to open for residents in San Bernardino County 

Communities in the San Bernardino Mountains, east of Los Angeles,  are once again struggling to dig out of more snow following this week's latest atmospheric river.  But, to assist residents with questions they may have about receiving possible aid, assistance centers are opening over the weekend.

Tulare Lake in Kings County is filling up for the first time since 1997

A levee that has protected the city of Corcoran for decades is at risk of filling up after the recent rains that have drenched California.  Authorities say they are monitoring the situation.  TCR Reporter, Kerry Klein in Fresno has the details.

A father who was separated from his family by a Trump administration immigration policy is finally back home in California after nearly four years.  EdSource Reporter, Zaidee Stavely, introduces us to Jose Luis Ruiz Arevalos, who's looking forward to getting back to life with his family.

 