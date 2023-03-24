CalChamber CEO Jennifer Barrera On 'Job Killer' Legislation and Navigating Culture Wars

Hours after the state Assembly passed Gov. Gavin Newsom's legislation to create new oversight for the oil industry, Scott and Marisa discuss the proposal and its evolution since last fall. They also chew over this week's Los Angeles school strike -- and what it means for new L.A. Mayor Karen Bass. Then, California Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jennifer Barrera joins to offer the industry take on the oil legislation, and talk about the business climate here in California.