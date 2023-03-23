Tornado Touches Down In LA County, Damages Several Buildings

Rare Tornado Hits City Of Montebello

It was a rare sight in the LA County city of Montebello on Wednesday after a tornado ripped through the city, damaging 11 buildings. One person was injured.

Latest Storms Continue To Hit Farming Communities Hard In The State

As the latest atmospheric river ravaged the state this week, some communities are left with more mess to clean up. Farming communities have been especially impacted by this year's wet weather -- from Planada in Merced County to Pajaro in Monterey County. And this will likely have a major impact on farmworkers.

Guest: Sarait Martinez, Executive Director, Centro Binacional para el Desarrollo Indí-gena Oaxaqueño

Latest Fallout From Collapse Of Silicon Valley Bank

Bids are due on Friday to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for Silicon Valley Bank’s assets, and liabilities. But there’s no word yet as to whether purchasers will be required to honor the company's $11 billion community benefit agreement.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED