Morning Report

Tornado Touches Down In LA County, Damages Several Buildings

KQED News Staff
Montebello, CA - March 22: Crews start to clean up debris after a strong microburst -- which some witnesses dubbed a possible tornado -- which injured one person and heavily damaged several cars and buildings, including the roof of the Royal Paper Box Company, shown in photo, in Montebello Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Five buildings have been damaged and one has been red-tagged. Video from the scene showing portions of rooftops being ripped off industrial structures and debris swirling in the air. The National Weather Service on Tuesday night issued a brief tornado warning in southwestern Los Angeles County, but it was allowed to expire after about 15 minutes when weather conditions eased. There was no such warning in place late Wednesday morning when the powerful winds hit Montebello, near the area of Washington Boulevard and Vail Avenue.  (Photo by: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Rare Tornado Hits City Of Montebello

It was a rare sight in the LA County city of Montebello on Wednesday after a tornado ripped through the city, damaging 11 buildings. One person was injured.

Latest Storms Continue To Hit Farming Communities Hard In The State

As the latest atmospheric river ravaged the state this week, some communities are left with more mess to clean up.  Farming communities have been especially impacted by this year's wet weather -- from Planada in Merced County to Pajaro in Monterey County. And this will likely have a major impact on farmworkers.
Guest: Sarait Martinez, Executive Director, Centro Binacional para el Desarrollo Indí-gena Oaxaqueño

Latest Fallout From Collapse Of Silicon Valley Bank

Bids are due on Friday to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for Silicon Valley Bank’s assets, and liabilities. But there’s no word yet as to whether purchasers will be required to honor the company's $11 billion community benefit agreement.
Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED 

