Storm Once Again Batters California

Latest Atmospheric River Batters Already Soaked California

Downed trees, widespread power outages, flooded roadways -- it was all part of the latest atmospheric river to hit California. At least two people died due to falling trees in the Bay Area on Tuesday.

Farmlands Underwater Across Parts Of Central Valley

In Tulare County, where signs reading “pray for rain” line the highway, many communities are still underwater. And so are agricultural fields.

Reporter: Kerry Klein, KVPR

Latest Prop 22 Ruling Could Have Widespread Impact For Rideshare Drivers

We’re still waiting to hear whether the Service Employees International Union will appeal last week’s court ruling upholding most of Proposition 22. That's the voter approved measure that lets Uber, Lyft and the like classify their drivers as independent contractors, rather than employees.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED