'We Own This Moment': Homelessness, Rehabilitation and Health Care Took Center Stage in Newsom's State Tour

Two months into his first term, in March 2019, Newsom enacted a moratorium on executions and dismantled the lethal injection chamber at San Quentin State Prison. His decision stunned the political world by quickly reversing a campaign pledge to respect the will of California voters who have repeatedly upheld capital punishment.

On Friday, nearly four years to the day after that order, the governor was back at San Quentin touting his vision to transform California’s oldest correctional facility from the home of condemned men to a center for rehabilitation and training before offenders are released back into society.

In public poll after public poll, these issues are not what Californians identify as the most pressing problems in the state. Yet by regularly resurfacing them, steadily chipping away at breakthroughs on his own terms, Newsom suggests that’s what they represent to him — the issues most fundamental to his platform, those with which he seeks to build his legacy.

Governors don’t always get to define their own legacies, however.

Growing public anger over California’s ever more visible homelessness crisis has made this seemingly intractable problem the inescapable force of Newsom’s tenure. He recognized it back in 2020, devoting his entire State of the State speech to the topic, and COVID aside, no other issue has consumed more of his time and political capital since, a stark departure from his predecessor. For opponents — from those who unsuccessfully sought to recall him from office in 2021 to those already seeking to stop any presidential ambitions he may possess — it is perhaps his greatest liability.

That was reflected in the central role that homelessness played in Newsom’s statewide tour, underlying his major announcements on two separate days.

The kick-off event, in Sacramento on Thursday, touted the governor’s successful push to get local officials to adopt more aggressive targets for reducing the number of people living on the streets in their communities.

The final stop, in San Diego on Sunday, launched a campaign to ask California voters to approve a $3 billion bond measure in 2024 for mental health housing and treatment beds. It builds on Newsom’s signature policy achievement from last year: A new court system aimed at compelling people with several mental illnesses, who often languish on the streets, into housing and treatment.

Wrapping up the tour, Newsom noted that the issues he discussed were connected, but especially housing and homelessness.

“I think those two issues truly do represent the twin challenges of this state — our fate and future,” he said Sunday in answer to a CalMatters question. “They’re connected to more of our challenges than any other two issues, and that’s really the thrust of this multi-day effort.”

To achieve all his goals on homelessness and other issues, Newsom needs the buy-in of state lawmakers, local officials and front-line workers.

Still, by orchestrating four days of events across the state instead of delivering a single speech in Sacramento, the governor did succeed on one score: He drew a torrent of media coverage, though reporters were often held a distance away from him at each stop. Newsom’s messaging was amplified by friendly Democratic allies at every event, and he called out key legislators whose help he needs.

Trying to compete, Republicans in the Legislature posted social media videos warning that California is in crisis — on cost of living, crime, homelessness, schools, water and wildfires — and asserting that they have solutions in what they call the California Promise. “Californians want solutions to their everyday problems,” tweeted Assembly GOP leader James Gallagher of Chico. “The Governor’s shiny object routine is tired.”

On each day, and at each event, Newsom was being Newsom — prone to sweeping pronouncements, but less clear on some of the details. At times, he was repackaging or rebranding programs already underway. At others, he urged Californians to imagine a vision for something that doesn’t exist.

Here are some key takeaways and impressions from four days on the road with the governor:

Day 1: Homelessness in Sacramento

One area where California does lead the way is homelessness — but on the sheer numbers as much as on innovative policies. About 30% of people who are homeless in the U.S. were in California in 2022, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.

So it makes sense that Newsom’s first stop was Cal Expo, home of the California State Fair, and one site where the state plans to establish a community of “tiny homes” for homeless individuals.

Following his remarks, Newsom ducked into each of the “tiny home” models set up, on green turf with picnic tables off to the side, as the event’s backdrop.

The governor was flanked by industry officials and, as was the case throughout the tour, by state lawmakers and local elected leaders, including San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, who spoke about a so-far successful pilot program in his Bay Area city.