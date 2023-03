The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music.

“This song is about a relationship,” said Yunoka Berry, the lead vocalist for the Berkeley-based band Cardboard People.

When band co-founder Jim Greer sent the song’s instrumentals to Berry, she recalled thinking, "'What is this? It sounds like Cartoon Network.'"