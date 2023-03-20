In East San Jose, One District is Seeing Success with Universal Preschool

California is in the middle of rolling out a plan to make preschool universal across the state. Also known as “transitional kindergarten,” it’s all part of an ambitious plan to make childcare more accessible, and close some big learning gaps between children from low and high income families. So far, the implementation has been mixed.

But some districts have been providing transitional kindergarten already. The Alum Rock Union School District in East San Jose is one of them, and its program is attracting more and more interest from families. Today, we explain why.

Guest: Daisy Nguyen Early Childhood Education and Care reporter for KQED.





Links: