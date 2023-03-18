'It Was Like a Hurricane’: Silicon Valley Bank Failure Sends Bio-, Climate-Tech Industries Scrambling for New Funding

“Oh, my goodness. It was like a hurricane of thoughts about what's going to happen here,” he said.

Hastings said another bank that works with SVB was able to wire him money on Monday, just in time for Nkarta to make payroll the next day.

Nearly half of the country’s bio- and climate-technology companies, many of them headquartered in the Bay Area, banked with Silicon Valley Bank. Last year, SVB committed to investing at least $5 billion in the clean tech industry.

But even as the FDIC quickly stepped in to guarantee deposits, following the bank’s collapse, many companies have been scrambling to find new banks, open accounts and reorganize payroll systems.

Although Rob Chess, chairman of Nektar Therapeutics, a San Francisco-based biopharmaceutical company, was deeply relieved the government stepped in, he pointed to another big problem many former SVB clients will undoubtedly face.