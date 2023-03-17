At The Start Of Harvesting Season, Many Pajaro Farmworkers Are Without Work

Newsom Will Provide 1,200 Tiny Homes To Cut Homelessness By 15%

Governor Newsom is taking a public policy road trip over the next few days. Instead of giving the usual State of the State address from inside the State Capitol building, he’s visiting several California cities to highlight policy proposals and to crow about successes. Newsom started yesterday in Sacramento and highlighted the state’s latest effort to combat homelessness.

Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED

Pressure To Honor SVB's $11 Billion Pledge To Support Underserved Communities

The California Reinvestment Coalition, which supports more investment in low-income communities, is calling on federal regulators to ensure whoever buys failed Silicon Valley Bank honors an $11 billion dollar community benefit agreement SVB signed on to.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED

"We Have Nothing." Pajaro Farmworkers Stare Down Months Of No Income

In Pajaro, on the Central Coast, thousands of people were evacuated after a nearby levee broke almost a week ago. Some of them are now starting to trickle back to assess the damage and start planning for what comes next.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED