'Turning a New Page': Infamous San Quentin Prison to Become Hub for Rehabilitation

Just the first two closures will save the state about $300 million a year, officials estimate.

But Newsom's attempted transformation of San Quentin — a facility located in one of the wealthiest areas of the state that has housed a slew of notorious prisoners, including Charles Manson — will be the governor’s most visible prison reform to date.

Supporters of criminal justice reform cheered the announcement. Among them was Jay Jordan, CEO of the Alliance for Safety and Justice, a national network of crime survivors that advocates for less incarceration and more support for both criminal offenders and victims.

Jordan spent years in California prisons after being convicted of robbery at the age of 18. Behind bars, he was able to receive therapy for the first time in his life, and that alone helped change everything, he said.

Making San Quentin an institution entirely dedicated to providing that kind of support marks a huge shift in California’s approach to punishment and rehabilitation, Jordan added.

“It signifies that we're turning a new page in California's history. We're not just going to warehouse people in prison and then they get out and they're not successful,” he said. “We’re actually going to have solutions where people … are going to places to get what they need to stop the cycle of crime.”

Many of the details remain to be worked out, including specific timelines and how to physically transform a 171-year old building full of concrete cells and outdated buildings into a rehabilitative space. Newsom included $20 million in his January budget proposal to aid in San Quentin’s transition, and he plans to name a group of experts to oversee the changes.

Dan Seeman, who advised both Newsom and his predecessor, Gov. Jerry Brown, on criminal justice policy, said the plan will not only help save money but eventually make California safer.

“You close the prisons — but this is the next step to make sure it’s successful,” he said. “We have the ability, due to the lower population, to realize savings from prison closures, but that in and of itself can’t be the only approach. We have to pair it with efforts to reduce recidivism and initiatives like this are ways to do that at relatively low-cost to taxpayers.”

Seeman said the Norway model Newsom is so inspired by, is based on a wholly different philosophy of incarceration.

“I think in other countries such as Norway, they view the loss of liberty as the punishment,” he said. “They’re more intentional about what is done during folks’ time in custody to make sure they come out better neighbors and productive members of society.” .

That means using the time people spend behind bars to help them move past all the things that drove them to commit crimes in the first place, he said.

