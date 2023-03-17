'Turning a New Page': Infamous San Quentin Prison to Become Hub for Rehabilitation

San Quentin, California’s oldest state prison, and among its most notorious, will be converted into a rehabilitative space aimed at preparing people for release, according to a plan Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce Friday.
Under the proposal, the Marin County prison, which currently houses about 3,900 maximum-security prisoners, including nearly 700 on death row, will be transformed over the coming years into what the Newsom administration hopes will be a world-class rehabilitation center based loosely on what’s known as the Scandinavian or Norway model. The approach is aimed at ensuring that people inside the prison receive the tools and resources they need to succeed in the outside world — from therapy to education and job training — and steer clear of criminal behavior.
In a draft statement announcing the plan, which Newsom is dubbing “the California Model,” his office noted that most of the people currently serving sentences inside the prison — with the exception of those on death row — will eventually be released into California communities, where they will either succeed in starting new lives, or reoffend and wind up behind bars again. The prison’s shift in direction is guided by “evidence-backed approaches wildly successful in places like Norway, which has one of the lowest recidivism rates in the world — with about 3 in 4 formerly incarcerated individuals not returning to a life of crime,” the governor’s office said.
The announcement comes four years after Newsom declared a moratorium on the death penalty in California, with all remaining people on San Quentin’s death row slated to eventually be transferred to other prisons in the state.
California’s prison population has been falling for years, the result of criminal justice reforms instituted after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2011 ordered the state to slim down its overcrowded lockups. Newsom already shut down one prison in 2021, with a second scheduled to shutter this summer, and third set to close by 2025.