Scott and Marisa discuss the fallout from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Governor Gavin Newsom's tour of California in lieu of a traditional State of the State speech. Then, they sit down with San Francisco Assemblyman Matt Haney to discuss his Bay Area upbringing, time on the San Francisco school board and what he's working on as he embarks on his first full term in Sacramento.
Political Breakdown
Assemblyman Matt Haney on Going from SF to Sacramento and the "Generational Shift" on Housing in California
29:38
Assemblyman Matt Haney, D-San Francisco (Marisa Lagos/KQED)
