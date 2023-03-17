KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

Alameda County’s Answer to Black Maternal Mortality is Working

Ericka Cruz GuevarraJehlen HerdmanMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Jyesha Wren, a midwife and co-founder and program coordinator of BElovedBIRTH Black Centering in Oakland (Courtesy of Alameda Health System)

The U.S. ranks 55th in the world in maternal mortality rates. Those rates are even worse for Black women, whose maternal mortality rate is more than two times higher than any other racial or ethnic group. Patients and advocates cite lower access to quality care and racism in the medical system as main drivers of these outcomes. 

A program in Alameda County is providing an answer to that problem. BElovedBIRTH Black Centering, operating through the Alameda Health System, is completely rethinking what birthing looks like for Black folks. The program provides group perinatal care by, for, and with Black people — and it’s leading to better outcomes for the families involved.

Guest: Jyesha Wren, a midwife and co-founder and program coordinator of BElovedBIRTH Black Centering in Oakland


Links:

Sponsored