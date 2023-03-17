It's Not Just Tech — California's Wine Industry Is Frazzled After Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

“The wine industry is not part of this. We had nothing to do with it. Our clients are in fine shape. The portfolios are in fine shape,” he said.

Still, his clients are in a state of uncertainty. “It's fear of the unknown,” he said. The bank is currently operating under the auspices of the federal government, and McMillan said there are several buyers potentially interested in acquiring SVB’s wine division.

In the meantime, though, wineries are dealing with a financial disruption that likely rippled out to their most vulnerable workforce: farmworkers.

“If payday was during that period of time and they didn’t get their paycheck, they're going to be hurting,” said Rosaura Segura, an immigration services provider and farmworker advocate in St. Helena.

She’s also worried about the long-term impacts of the bank’s collapse, considering its financial support of the vineyard workforce. SVB was a major sponsor of an annual golf tournament in Napa Valley that raises money for migrant farmworker housing and other basic needs.

“Those funds are for bedding, for kitchen supplies, for food. So, yeah, we're going to feel their absence,” Segura said.

As will the wine industry as a whole. In addition to lending money, SVB’s McMillan compiled a yearly benchmark report for the wine industry, which provided a data-driven economic review and forecast for wineries and garnered worldwide readership. McMillan said he’s unsure he’ll be able to continue producing the report.

“Silicon Valley Bank has a truly unique understanding of the wine business,” said Clarice Wine Company’s Lee.

For now, Lee said, he’s sticking with SVB — or whatever becomes of it — especially now that he has the backing of the FDIC.

“In an ironic way, Silicon Valley Bank is the safest place right now to put your money,” he said.