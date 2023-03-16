Governor Newsom Surveys Flood Damage in Pajaro

Newsom Pledges Aid For Flooded Pajaro Community

Governor Newsom visits the flooded farm community of Pajaro in Monterey County and talks about how all the weather has been wearing people down. On the positive side, mandatory water restrictions were lifted for nearly 7 million people in Southern California.

Tulare County Cities Issue Local Emergencies

Snowmelt from the Sierra Nevada sent water gushing into Valley communities last week. With a break in the storms, communities in the eastern San Joaquin Valley are assessing the damage.

Reporter: Esther Quintanilla, KQED

What Is The Rough Winter Like For California's Mountain Communities?

It's been a rough winter for California's mountain communities as storm after storm has struck the state. Truckee Mayor Lindsay Romack is telling her blizzard-stressed constituents to be kind to hard-working snow plow drivers and advising outsiders to stay away until conditions improve.

Black Patients Change Their Speech To Reduce Bias

A recently released study funded by the California Health Care Foundation finds Black patients have to work harder to deal with possible bias when seeking medical care.

Reporter: Stephanie O’Neill, Kaiser Health News