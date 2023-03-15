Pajaro Levee Breach Nearly Repaired, But Work Continues Ahead Of More Storms

Parajo Evacuees Wait For Opportunity To Return Home

As the breached levee is nearly repaired in the Monterey County community of Pajaro, residents are being told it might take weeks before they can return to their homes.

Reporter: Anna Marie Yanny, KQED

Lawmakers Question Why Silicon Valley Bank Collapsed

The sudden failure of California’s Silicon Valley Bank, the second largest bank collapse in American history, has lawmakers in Sacramento calling for hearings into what happened.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Citizen Sleuth Traces Possible Suspect In Antisemitic Incident

A former San Diego resident is now suspected by police in an antisemitic incident that took place at the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam last month.

Reporter: Jill Castellano, inewsource