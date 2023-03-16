Oakland Rapper Guap on His Black and Filipino Roots and What Inspired the Song 'Chicken Adobo'

So it was little things that built up over time. Comments and assumptions. Now, I know that a lot of my mischievousness as a child was because of ADHD. [Back then] I'd fiddle around with something and get in trouble and that was because I was the Black kid, not because something else was troubling me. Normal mental health issues got waved off as Black problems.

[When I visited the Philippines] it was weird to see people almost as dark as me, but they still [were] kind of confused. The wildest thing was people coming up to me and touching my hair. My grandma warned me about that. But it was always cool when people just walked up speaking Tagalog assuming that I completely understood it because, you know, they'll try to talk slower if they feel like you’re foreign. So I thought that was cool.

On performing at an LA Clippers game for Filipino Heritage Night

Shout out to the homie Roslynn and her company, 1587. She's a connector for a lot of Filipino American artists, and because of her, I was able to perform at halftime at the Crypto Arena. I couldn't believe it. I was looking up at 15,000 people or something like that. It was a great vibe and I was just super humbled by it. When things like that happen, it doesn't even hit me until I get home and I just smile about it.

On tapping into his roots when creating the song 'Chicken Adobo'

I was making this album with !llmind, who's Filipino as well, and we were just kind of going over Filipino goals. [Like] what do I want out of this project? And I was like, you know, I always wanted a song that the Filipino kids or the islander kids with the ukulele can sing at the talent show, because we all know they're going to do it. He was going through some beats and he was like, "You know, I have the perfect one."

And I was like, man, this makes me feel so warm. I want to make a love song. But if it's for Filipino kids, I'll talk about chicken adobo. That's my favorite food. And eating food reminds me of love [and] love for family. It's always food when I think about the old house, you know? So I was trying to channel that energy into the song, which is why I'm comparing the love of food to my love for this girl.

On advice for fellow mixed-race artists

I need all my mixed people to talk about it. Express yourself. Express your vantage point, your perspective and put that in your art, especially to the artists. Let it become a part of your identity. I promise [that] the more you are self-aware, the less writer's block you have. You don't have to make anything up or fabricate anything when you can fully tap in with yourself. So don't deny your art that.