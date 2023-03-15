In Monterey County, the Town of Pajaro Has Flooded

As residents across California continue to cope with heavy wind and rain, perhaps no community has been hit harder than Pajaro, where thousands of residents evacuated after a levee broke late last Friday, flooding the town.

An unincorporated community in Monterey County, Pajaro is home to mainly low-income Latino farmworkers who provide a large portion of California-grown produce. They've lost not only their homes and vehicles to flooding, but also their livelihoods as farms across the county are forced to shut down.

Guest: Katherine Monahan, KQED Reporter





For information and referrals to disaster relief organizations, residents of evacuated areas can call 211.

