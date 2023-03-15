KQED is a proud member of
In Monterey County, the Town of Pajaro Has Flooded

Ericka Cruz GuevarraMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
An aerial view of a city submerged in brown water.
The town of Pajaro was under flood waters after a 100-foot section of the Pajaro River levee was breached early Saturday morning, on March 11, 2023. (Alfredo Torres)

As residents across California continue to cope with heavy wind and rain, perhaps no community has been hit harder than Pajaro, where thousands of residents evacuated after a levee broke late last Friday, flooding the town.

An unincorporated community in Monterey County, Pajaro is home to mainly low-income Latino farmworkers who provide a large portion of California-grown produce. They've lost not only their homes and vehicles to flooding, but also their livelihoods as farms across the county are forced to shut down. 

Guest: Katherine Monahan, KQED Reporter


For information and referrals to disaster relief organizations, residents of evacuated areas can call 211.

Links:

