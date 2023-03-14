Silicon Valley Bank's Black Swan Event

Flood Watch Covers Most Of California

As another enormous storm front sweeps across the Golden State, authorities are warning Californians about the threat of flooding in already water-saturated regions.

Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED

Why Did Silicon Valley So Love Silicon Valley Bank?

In the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, how did this one financial institution become so dominant in California's tech industry? Old-fashioned word of mouth, particularly by the venture capitalist class.

Guest: Ben Bergman, Business Insider