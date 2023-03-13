Thousands Evacuated In Monterey County By Levee Break, Flooding

Displaced Residents Of Parajo May Have To Wait Months Before Returning Home

The town of Pajaro in Monterey County is underwater after a levee broke on the Pajaro River during this weekend’s storms. Officials say they have evacuated more than 2000 people and rescues are ongoing.

Reporter: Katherine Monahan, KQED

How To Tackle Climate Anxiety

After three years of living in a drought, many Californians are celebrating rain and snowfall. But you might be feeling overwhelmed with the drastic change in weather. For those of us experiencing climate anxiety, what should we do?

Guest: Laura Klivans, KQED