KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning News

Hospital Closure Upends Residents In Paradise

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Adventist Health Feather River
The exterior of Adventist Health Feather River, the only hospital in the city of Paradise, is now closed. (Photo courtesy of Adventist Health)

Closure In Paradise Leaves City Without A Hospital 

Throughout California, hospitals are being forced to reduce services and even shut down. For many, the pandemic created financial stressors that led hospitals to bankruptcy. But in Paradise, the company that runs the city's only hospital received millions in compensation from insurance after the 2018 Camp Fire destroyed much of the city. But Adventist Health doesn't plan to reopen its doors.
Guest: Marisa Endicott, Reporter, Press Democrat

More Problems For Madera Community Hospital Following Closure

This week, Madera County supervisors declined to hire a consulting group, which could have outlined options for reopening Madera Community Hospital.  The hospital closed earlier this year, leaving many residents in the lurch.
Reporter: Soreath Hok, KVPR 

Sponsored