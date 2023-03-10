Hospital Closure Upends Residents In Paradise

Closure In Paradise Leaves City Without A Hospital

Throughout California, hospitals are being forced to reduce services and even shut down. For many, the pandemic created financial stressors that led hospitals to bankruptcy. But in Paradise, the company that runs the city's only hospital received millions in compensation from insurance after the 2018 Camp Fire destroyed much of the city. But Adventist Health doesn't plan to reopen its doors.

Guest: Marisa Endicott, Reporter, Press Democrat

More Problems For Madera Community Hospital Following Closure

This week, Madera County supervisors declined to hire a consulting group, which could have outlined options for reopening Madera Community Hospital. The hospital closed earlier this year, leaving many residents in the lurch.

Reporter: Soreath Hok, KVPR