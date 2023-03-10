How PG&E Adds Months-Long Delays, Costs to New Housing

Others take a more sympathetic approach. Corey Smith, executive director of the nonprofit Housing Action Coalition, which is co-sponsoring the bill, said the company is struggling to replace aging equipment as it responds to increasingly severe wildfires and storms.

"It's quite literally the person power and where to send a finite number of employees with aging infrastructure," Smith said. "It's a real challenge."

PG&E provides electricity to more than 5.5 million customers across the state, in a service area that stretches across 70,000 square miles.

The utility has so much power – both literally and figuratively – many developers refused to speak with KQED on the record out of fear of retribution. Moss is worried about that, too.

"I'm worried about the real retribution, which is units not coming online," he said. "It's seniors remaining homeless, families and kids remaining homeless because PG&E refuses to do the right thing."

'A black hole'

Getting a housing project approved and ready to start construction is arduous enough, but developers say connecting to the grid adds its own complexity: It involves a slew of paperwork, permits and approvals. There's an initial inspection, and then developers submit formal plans to the utility.

But getting PG&E inspectors out to construction sites has become frustrating. Larry Florin, CEO of nonprofit affordable housing developer Burbank Housing, said he scheduled an inspector to come to a site in Napa County earlier this month.

The morning of the inspection, Florin got a call saying PG&E was dealing with weather issues they had to tend to first.

"The earliest they could come back would be six weeks," he said. "We're constantly dealing with issues like that."

Paulo said that while PG&E wants to work closely with developers and builders, responding to more frequent weather events and natural disasters has "required significant financial and workforce resources."

"This work, compounded with a significant growth in electric demand after decades of flat demand, has resulted in some projects being delayed or rescheduled," she said.

But Florin said there are other ways PG&E can hold up a project. Once an inspector is able to sign off on plans, and a building gets built, developers have to order specialized equipment to hook up the building to the grid.

But it's not always clear what equipment is needed. PG&E's requirements change from one project to another, Florin said, and the company often doesn't provide proper guidance, leaving developers like Burbank in the dark.

"When you reach out to PG&E, it's like a black hole," he said. "You get nothing."

Moss said that lack of communication can lead to expensive, mid-construction changes that are especially challenging for nonprofit housing developers.

"When PG&E comes and says, 'Actually, you've got to move this over here,' it might sound like one quick little change, but one little change has a domino effect," he said. "And then your whole schedule is thrown off. And with especially 100% affordable housing, we don't have the ability to spend an extra million dollars in change orders."