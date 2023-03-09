ICE Abruptly Transfers 4 Detainee Hunger Strikers From California to Texas, Sparking Fears of Force-Feeding

“It's evident that ICE operates as a rogue agency and does whatever they want,” said Edwin Carmona-Cruz, spokesperson for the California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice (CCIJ), which represents Pedro Figueroa, one of the four men who were transferred. “If they were really concerned about our client's safety, they would have paid attention and listened to his grievances.”

The transfer of the men out of the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield began Tuesday morning and was partially captured on a video call between Figueroa and his attorney, Eva Umejido, who in a legal declaration said she spotted several officers in military gear walking around the dorm. Then the screen shook and the video paused but the audio stream continued, Umejido said, and she could hear Figueroa screaming, “You’re hurting my wrist,” and “I am not resisting.”

Advocates say the attorney-client phone line was inoperable for several hours while the men were being seized, so other detainees were unable to reach their lawyers and tell them what was happening.

Hours later, lawyers for the four men received emails from ICE saying their clients were “being transferred based on the recommendation by the onsite medical authority to the IHSC facility located in El Paso, Texas, for a higher level of medical care.”

California Sen. Alex Padilla and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-San José), who have called on ICE to investigate conditions at the Mesa Verde facility and the nearby Golden State Annex, asked the agency on Tuesday for information about the transfers but had not received a response as of midday Thursday, according to their offices.

Lofgren has also said she wants ICE to conduct a case-by-case review of each of the hunger strikers’ requests to be released while their cases proceed through immigration court.

“Honestly, if somebody goes on a hunger strike, it's not for a frivolous reason,” she told KQED. “To refuse all food — people don't do that for no reason. And so I take this very seriously, and I hope that the department will take it more seriously than they have so far.”

ICE did not respond to KQED’s questions about the transferred men or the other hunger strikers at the two facilities.