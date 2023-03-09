Volunteers Quickly Organize To Help Those In Need In San Bernardino Mountains

Volunteers Spring Into Action In San Bernardino Mountains

Desperation has turned into anger for many people in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles. As residents continue to dig out from a rare blizzard, many are blasting the county for not helping them more quickly. Amid the criticism, a group of volunteers has hastily come together to deliver supplies.

Reporter: Madison Aument, KVCR

Democrats Re-Introducing Bill That Could Provide Citizenship For Millions

Bay Area Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren and other House Democrats are re-introducing a bill Thursday that could provide a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants.

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED