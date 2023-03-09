New Bill Would Help California Tenants and Nonprofits Buy Rental Properties

San Francisco operates a similar program that applies only to buildings with three or more rental units. Since the ordinance went into effect in Sept. 2019, it’s already helped nonprofits preserve 15 buildings containing 230 permanently affordable apartments.

And, officials in Oakland and Berkeley have floated their own TOPA proposals. They're expected to debate those as early as this spring.

Having such a program is something Shannon Way said would have made all the difference.

Way rented in Oakland for 20 years, about half of that in a rent-controlled triplex on Baker Street.

“I found Oakland to be a very hopeful place,” she said. “In spite of the hard knocks that everybody has taken in the city and some of the terrible things that have happened, there's this spirit of resilience, especially on this block.”

In 2019, her landlady, 75-year-old Kathleen Vaughn, decided to sell the building. It, along with a few units she rents in her own home, has been her main source of income since she went on disability at the age of 43.

“I knew that if I sold it, I could pay off basically all my debt and have some money to invest and to support my elder years,” she said.

Way enlisted the Oakland Community Land Trust to buy it. If that happened, Way knew the building would remain affordable in perpetuity. Land trusts can buy a property, and then sell the building back to the tenants at an affordable price. By maintaining control of the land, the trust ensures any subsequent sales are similarly affordable.