Communities In Northern And Southern California Trying To Dig Out From Massive Snowstorms

Much Of Southern, Northern California Still Impacted By Storms, As More Wet Weather Is On The Way

At least 11 people have died since winter storms battered the San Bernardino Mountains. Meanwhile, in Nevada County in Northern California, the lights have been off for thousands of customers due to storms in the area.

Training Program For Health Care Workers Facing Big Cuts

Public health officials in California are calling on the governor to reconsider a plan to slash funding to a training program for public health workers. Last year, California committed millions to train workers in specialties like epidemiology, microbiology, and public health nursing. Now, the Newsom administration is proposing significant reductions to the program.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, CapRadio

Local Officials Seek Help From The State As Closure Of Juvenile Lockups Looms

With just four months left before California closes its state-run juvenile lockups for good, county officials are ringing alarm bells, saying they need more state support to make the historic transition successful.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED