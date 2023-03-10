Marisa and Scott talk with CalMatters reporter Ben Christopher about his reporting on families ties in the state capitol and the special session on oil prices in the legislature. Then, state Assemblyman Rick Zbur joins to talk about his childhood on a New Mexico farm, his breakout fundraiser for Barbara Boxer, the state of LGBTQ candidates in California and what inspired him to run for the Assembly.
Political Breakdown
'Nepo' Legislators and a Conversation with Rick Zbur
29:30
Baldwin Hills, CA - July 20: Attorney and activist Rick Chavez Zbur addresses media gathered at a press conference advocating for increased response to the spread of Monkey Pox at Out Here Sexual Health Center on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Baldwin Hills, CA. (Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
