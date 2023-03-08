Bay Area Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Plot to Blow Up Democratic Party HQ

Two men who worked at an auto shop in Napa have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to blow up the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento in 2021. Ian Benjamin Rogers, of Napa, was sentenced to 9 years and 3 years of supervision after he is released. Jarrod Copeland, of Vallejo, was sentenced to 4 1/2 years. He also has 3 years of supervision after he is released.

Their case is part of a surge in violent extremist activity the FBI is investigating in Northern California and throughout the nation — and the Bay Area is not immune.

Guests: Julie Small and Alex Hall, KQED reporters





This episode first published on May 18, 2022.