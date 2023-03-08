KQED is a proud member of
Bay Area Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Plot to Blow Up Democratic Party HQ

Ericka Cruz Guevarra
Missing from the caption description is that only Rogers' and Copeland's faces are not blurred; four additional people, three women and two men, have their faces blurred. Everyone in the picture is smiling, standing indoors under overhead lighting against a wood-paneled wall. Copeland has his arm around the woman standing in front of him, who holds his hand at her waist. Everyone is dressed casually, in T-shirts, tank tops, sunglasses, and baseball caps.
A screenshot posted to a now-defunct Facebook group shows Jarrod Copeland (back, left) and Ian Rogers (back, right) at a barbecue that members of 3UP, a 'prepper group,' attended. Copeland and Rogers are in federal custody, accused of plotting a mass casualty event. 3UP claimed to be a social club not affiliated with any militia groups such as the Three Percenters. One attendee (front, right) wears a shirt with the Three Percenters symbol on it (13 stars around a Roman numeral III) and holds up just three fingers of his left hand. (Facebook)

Two men who worked at an auto shop in Napa have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to blow up the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento in 2021. Ian Benjamin Rogers, of Napa, was sentenced to 9 years and 3 years of supervision after he is released. Jarrod Copeland, of Vallejo, was sentenced to 4 1/2 years. He also has 3 years of supervision after he is released. 

Their case is part of a surge in violent extremist activity the FBI is investigating in Northern California and throughout the nation — and the Bay Area is not immune. 

Guests: Julie Small and Alex Hall, KQED reporters


This episode first published on May 18, 2022.

