Many Trapped Residents Need Food, Medicine in San Bernardino Mountains

Many Roads Reopened, But Struggle Continues In San Bernardino Mountain Communities

Desperation is growing as many people are still trapped in their homes in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles. It’s been more than a week since a rare blizzard buried the region in snow. And authorities say it might take a few more days before they can reach everyone.

Reporter: Madison Aument, KVCR

Hunger Strike Continues Over Conditions At Kern County Immigration Detention Centers

18 days into a hunger strike over living and working conditions in two Kern County immigration detention centers, more than 30 men are still going without food.

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

New Bill Would Allow Older Undocumented Immigrants To Receive Monthly Stipends

A growing number of undocumented workers are reaching retirement age in California, but have to keep working. But a new state bill might help them retire.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED