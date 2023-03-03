KQED is a proud member of
KQED Newsroom

U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee | Lateefah Simon

Raphael Timmons
U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee

Last month, Senator Dianne Feinstein announced she would step down. Even before she declared her intent to leave office, two California members of Congress announced they would run for her seat: Adam Schiff from Los Angeles and Katie Porter from Orange County. Recently, another contender announced she would vie for the position: Congressmember Barbara Lee joins us to discuss yet another threat to women's health, her campaign and more.

 

Lateefah Simon

BART director Lateefah Simon announced her bid to fill U.S. Rep. Lee's seat this week. Simon has been politically active in the Bay Area for two decades and is recognized nationally as a civil rights leader. She joins us in the studio to discuss the transit agency and her run for Congress.

Something Beautiful

A home for emerging women-led projects since 1979, the San Francisco Women's Building is covered in a vibrant mural celebrating the accomplishments of female role models. Completed in 1994, the mural depicts the likes of Georgia O'Keefe and Rigoberta Menchúa Tum alongside Aztec and Chinese goddesses. More than 170 organizations trace their roots to the building, one of the first women-owned-and-operated community centers in the country — and it's this week's Something Beautiful.

 