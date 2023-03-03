U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee | Lateefah Simon

U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee

Last month, Senator Dianne Feinstein announced she would step down. Even before she declared her intent to leave office, two California members of Congress announced they would run for her seat: Adam Schiff from Los Angeles and Katie Porter from Orange County. Recently, another contender announced she would vie for the position: Congressmember Barbara Lee joins us to discuss yet another threat to women's health, her campaign and more.

Lateefah Simon

BART director Lateefah Simon announced her bid to fill U.S. Rep. Lee's seat this week. Simon has been politically active in the Bay Area for two decades and is recognized nationally as a civil rights leader. She joins us in the studio to discuss the transit agency and her run for Congress.