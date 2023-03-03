Scott and Marisa discuss new polling on Californians views of gun violence and how the 2024 Senate race is shaping the state's congressional playing field. Then, Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of the California Health & Human Services Agency, joins to share his thoughts on the end of the COVID emergency, what drew him to medicine, reflections on the state's response to the pandemic and the implementation of CARE Court reforms to mental health care.
Political Breakdown
Mark Ghaly on the End of California's COVID-19 Emergency
29:08
California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly speaks during a press conference about Covid-19 vaccinations and housing for homeless veterans on November 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)
Sponsored