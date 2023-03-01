New Deadline For California Taxpayers Provides Challenges For Budget Writers

Extended Tax Deadline Will Make Budget Forecasting A Challenge

The federal government says people living in California counties hit hard by severe weather now have an extra six months to file their federal taxes. But a new deadline creates challenges for state budget writers.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Former CA Labor Secretary Nominated To Head U.S. Department Of Labor

President Joe Biden has nominated California's former Labor Secretary to head the U.S. Department of Labor. The White House lauded Julie Su as a “champion for workers,” but she has plenty of detractors.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Reflecting On A Year Of War In Ukraine And It's Effects On Silicon Valley Companies

A year after Russia invaded Ukraine, we’re checking back in with Silicon Valley people and companies affected by the war.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED