People's Park Residents, Fighting for the Place They Call Home, Gain Reprieve After Court Ruling

The slice of land in South Berkeley that has been a refuge for those with nowhere else to go is marked for development. Most of the trees that provided daytime shade were cut down in August when UC Berkeley attempted to start construction on student housing. Protesters cut holes in the chain-link fence, stopping the construction.

Only about a dozen tents — dots of blue and red scattered across the 3-acre lot — remain. Many longtime residents have relocated, but a dozen or so people spend most of their time at home in the park.

The trunks of fruit, redwood and oak trees, some massive, were dragged by People’s Park residents into a semicircle around the base of one of the last trees standing. It’s a place to sit, eat barbecue and reminisce about what the park used to be.

“We hadn’t had one in a long time, and one of our community members ended up donating their food stamps — there’s something around like $800 on it,” Alexander said about the barbecue. “Oftentimes, the most resources I get to do my barbecues or do what I’m doing here are coming from those that have the least. And they’re doing that because we’re family.”

The park is four blocks from UC Berkeley’s campus. The university, which warns incoming students to avoid the park, needs 8,000 units to alleviate a housing crisis that has left some students unhoused and many others scraping by to live in Berkeley where, according to Zillow, the median rent is $2,950, roughly $1,000 more than the national median.

Construction on a 1,100-bed project was halted by a state appellate court in August. In December, the court released a “tentative decision” that sided with park advocates. According to the court, the university, which has said the project will also include supportive housing units, failed to consider other sites. The court also said that the development plan could run afoul of the California Environmental Quality Act.

On Friday, the state appellate court ruled that the project must stop. In the decision, though, the court said the university does not need to abandon it, but “must return to the trial court and fix the errors” in the environmental impact report.

The ruling stems from a 2021 lawsuit (PDF) filed by neighbors and activists concerned about the influx of student residents adversely affecting the neighborhood and seeking to preserve People’s Park as a historic landmark of student protest and a residence and resource site for unhoused residents.

The last park residents standing have a reprieve — for now.

For years, People’s Park has had an active community with its own rules and problems. It is a destination maligned by clashes with police and a reputation for drugs and crime, whether deserved or not. For people like Alexander, the park space is worth preserving — and occupying.

Residents care for each other because they share a common bond: being unable to afford a place to live in one of the most expensive regions in the country. They share resources, from a magnifying glass to help with bad eyesight to first-aid supplies, paintbrushes and fresh pillowcases. They look after each other’s pets. They share their food and food stamps. Some have shared tents.

Erik Morales, a longtime People’s Park resident, said he moved to Berkeley from Guatemala when he was 15. He heard about the peace and love movement in Berkeley, which inspired him in Central America.

“We didn’t have the right to speak, to say what our feelings were,” he said.

Morales frequently cooked breakfast for the park’s residents. The kitchen is where Morales explored his Latin roots, he said.

“Coffee and scrambled eggs — you know, scrambled eggs with tortillas, with some cheese. They love it,” he said. “I’ve made different things, and I always combine some Latino flavor — add a little amount of our cheese or add some of our sausage or something. And then when it’s done I go around yelling, ‘Good morning, mother flower,’ waking everyone up to eat.”

A perception of violence

One of the few public green spaces in Berkeley, People’s Park is off Telegraph Avenue, between Haste Street and Dwight Way. It’s near where students gather at Romeo’s Coffee, Mezzo and Moe’s Books. To live in Southside Berkeley is to know People’s Park.