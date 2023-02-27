Lawmaker Wants To Turn Empty Office Space Into Housing

Downtown Vacant Office Space Could Turn Into Housing Under New Proposal

Because of the pandemic and the large number of people who now work from home, California has an abundance of vacant office space, but the state also has a shortage of housing. Now, a state lawmaker wants to tackle both problems by making it far easier to turn empty offices into homes.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Central Coast Winery Looks For Solutions To Water Concerns, High Cost Of Living

The Central Coast city of Paso Robles is increasingly prominent in the world of wine. But as its stature grows, the Paso Robles area is facing familiar California challenges – like expensive housing and water worries. And that’s creating problems for the local wine industry.

Reporter: Benjamin Purper, KCBX