KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Lawmaker Wants To Turn Empty Office Space Into Housing

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Vacant Office Space
 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Downtown Vacant Office Space Could Turn Into Housing Under New Proposal

Because of the pandemic and the large number of people who now work from home, California has an abundance of vacant office space, but the state also has a shortage of housing. Now, a state lawmaker wants to tackle both problems by making it far easier to turn empty offices into homes.
Reporter:  Marisa Lagos, KQED 

Central Coast Winery Looks For Solutions To Water Concerns, High Cost Of Living

The Central Coast city of Paso Robles is increasingly prominent in the world of wine. But as its stature grows, the Paso Robles area is facing familiar California challenges – like expensive housing and water worries. And that’s creating problems for the local wine industry.  
Reporter: Benjamin Purper, KCBX

Sponsored