Health Secretary Xavier Becerra Visits San Francisco Hospital Fighting Off Closure

He visited the facility to observe some of the areas that Laguna Honda must bring up to code in order to get recertified, such as medicine storage and cleaning protocols, and to see how patients with mental illness and substance use disorder are cared for at the facility.

Reporters were not allowed on the tour, but Becerra said he spoke to nurses and patients who told him they hope he will protect Laguna Honda.

“Most of them said, ‘Help us keep Laguna Honda open,’” Becerra said. “A facility like this is critical to a community and a facility like this understands it has to meet standards so that anyone who needs to send their loved ones here can know that the health and safety that we would all expect is being provided.”

It’s been a year of constant uncertainty and crisis for staff and patients at Laguna Honda. In 2022, federal regulators decertified the hospital after it was found out of compliance on a number of safety issues, including medication storage, hygiene practices and having a lighter near an oxygen tank.

Despite objections from hospital and city leaders, the regulators mandated that the hospital remove as many of the hospital's patients as possible while staff simultaneously work toward regaining certification.

Regulators paused their initial transfer requirement in July 2022, after reports that some of the 57 patients who had initially been moved from the hospital had died. In total, 12 former patients are confirmed to have died, nearly all of whom had been transferred last year to other skilled nursing facilities.

Becerra’s tour comes months after local and national leaders including Mayor London Breed and Sen. Diane Feinstein called on Becerra to halt involuntary patient transfers out of the hospital, which previously held more than 700 patients and now has below 600.

Laguna Honda is still a licensed nursing facility. But losing certification with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which Becerra oversees, would mean cutting the 156-year-old hospital from government subsidized healthcare plans that the vast majority of Laguna Honda patients rely on.

The hospital is now working toward recertification, and CMS has agreed to continue Medicare and Medi-Cal payments through November. And any involuntary transfers will be paused until at least May.

Becerra, who previously served as California attorney general, toured the facility alongside Mayor London Breed, California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Gahlay, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu, San Francisco Public Health Department Director Grant Colfax and Laguna Honda interim CEO Roland Pickens.