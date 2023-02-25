KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
KQED Newsroom

Ukraine War | Alonzo King

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Ukraine War One-Year Anniversary

On the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, we speak with the Ukrainian Consul General Dmytro Kushneruk about how Californians have supported Ukrainians and what the war-torn country still needs.

 

Alonzo King

Alonzo King Lines Ballet company in San Francisco has a mission to nurture artistry and the development of creative expression in dance. AKLB's founder, and a recent inductee into the California Hall of Fame, Alonzo King joins us in the studio to discuss exploration and expression through the soul language of movement.

Sponsored

 

Something Beautiful

When war erupted in Eastern Europe one year ago, communities in the Bay Area rallied together for Ukraine and against Russian President Vladimir Putin. This week's Something Beautiful looks back at shows of support from last year. 