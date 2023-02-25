Ukraine War | Alonzo King

Ukraine War One-Year Anniversary

On the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, we speak with the Ukrainian Consul General Dmytro Kushneruk about how Californians have supported Ukrainians and what the war-torn country still needs.

Alonzo King

Alonzo King Lines Ballet company in San Francisco has a mission to nurture artistry and the development of creative expression in dance. AKLB's founder, and a recent inductee into the California Hall of Fame, Alonzo King joins us in the studio to discuss exploration and expression through the soul language of movement.