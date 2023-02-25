KQED is a proud member of
News

PHOTOS: See Where Rare Snowfall Blanketed Parts of Bay Area

Jasmine GarnettDan Brekke
ANGWIN, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: In an aerial view, snow covers a vineyard on February 24, 2023 in Angwin, California. A large winter storm brought snow to lower elevations overnight in the Napa Valley. Much of California is being impacted by a cold winter storm that is bringing rain, wind a snow below 1,500 feet in many locations.
In an aerial view, snow covers a vineyard on February 24, 2023 in Angwin, California. A large winter storm brought snow to lower elevations overnight in the Napa Valley. Much of California is being impacted by a cold winter storm that is bringing rain, wind a snow below 1,500 feet in many locations.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

For days, weather forecasters have been promising we'd see widespread snowfall at unusually low elevations around the Bay Area.

And overnight, those predictions came true with snow-frosted hills, ridges and mountains all around the region.

Fourteen inches of snow fell on the summit of Mount Hamilton. High winds whipped up drifts four to five feet deep at Lick Observatory atop the peak there.

Lower down, very heavy, wet snow and gusting winds snapped trees over a wide area leading to power outages for more than 20,000 customers throughout the Bay Area and Santa Cruz County.

The snow also made a mess of many area roads with Highway 17 shut down between San Jose and Santa Cruz.

Keep reading to see photos of the snowfall around the Bay Area:


A Photo of snowfall at Russian Ridge on February 24th, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Reddit user u/Altruistic_Ad2676)
Photos of snowfall at Neal Family Vineyards in Angwin, CA. (Photo: Laura Neal)
A photo of snowfall at CADE Estate Winery in Angwin, CA. (Photo: Ann Conover)
two children wearing blue coats have a snowball fight - one in the foreground packs a snowball facing the camera as one in the background lies horizontal in the snow, which appears to be a foot deep
Eight-year-old Gael Guzman (L) has a snowball fight with his 11-year-old brother Atziel Guzman on Feb. 24, 2023 in Angwin, in the Napa Valley. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
An image of snow covered peaks seen behind downtown San Jose. (Photo: Jamal Edwards)