PHOTOS: See Where Rare Snowfall Blanketed Parts of Bay Area

For days, weather forecasters have been promising we'd see widespread snowfall at unusually low elevations around the Bay Area.

And overnight, those predictions came true with snow-frosted hills, ridges and mountains all around the region.

Fourteen inches of snow fell on the summit of Mount Hamilton. High winds whipped up drifts four to five feet deep at Lick Observatory atop the peak there.

Lower down, very heavy, wet snow and gusting winds snapped trees over a wide area leading to power outages for more than 20,000 customers throughout the Bay Area and Santa Cruz County.

The snow also made a mess of many area roads with Highway 17 shut down between San Jose and Santa Cruz.

Keep reading to see photos of the snowfall around the Bay Area: