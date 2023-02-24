'We Have a Moment Here': An Urgent Push for Farmworker Housing in Wake of Half Moon Bay Tragedy

In the month since the Jan. 23 mass shooting — in which seven workers at a pair of mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay were shot and killed, allegedly by a 66-year-old co-worker — farmworker housing has been a central concern here. And Jiménez Ureña and other community leaders — as well as farmworkers themselves — are aiming to transform the tragedy into urgently needed investments in decent, affordable housing.

When Gov. Gavin Newsom arrived after the shooting rampage to console survivors, only to discover that some were living in uninsulated shipping containers, he expressed outrage and vowed investigations. The next day, San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller, who toured the shooting scenes, tweeted photos of what he called “deplorable, heartbreaking living conditions.”

Jiménez Ureña knows how hard life can be for the estimated 2,000 farmworkers who power the county’s $100 million agriculture industry. He’s vice mayor of Half Moon Bay. But he also runs the farmworker outreach program for Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, or ALAS, a local nonprofit serving the Latino community.

When Jiménez Ureña and his team make visits on a couple of dozen farms along this region known as the Coastside, he said they not only bring donations in the pickup truck, known as Big Blue, but they teach farmworkers about their rights and connect them with health services and other resources. In the process, they hear about the financial stresses workers face.

“We had a group of farmworkers that actually were sleeping in their cars,” he said. “They couldn’t find housing, so they moved on, migrated to other farming communities.”

Most farmworkers here in the Coastside earn little more than the minimum wage of $15.50/hour, said Jiménez Ureña. But in San Mateo County, a living wage that covers the basics can be well over twice that, depending on how many children a worker is supporting.

Unlike other agricultural regions of the state, which have housing challenges of their own, San Mateo’s farming communities are smack in the middle of the expensive Bay Area, just over the hill from Silicon Valley and tucked between beachfront homes and luxury resorts, making the affordability crisis especially acute.

Growing up in crowded housing

Jiménez Ureña, 49, has lived in Half Moon Bay for 34 years. His family left a small town in Jalisco, Mexico, when he was in middle school. And his parents settled the family here and found work in one of the local plant nurseries.

He says his family coped with high rents the way many families do, by sharing costs — and living space — with others.

“I remember one year during my high school years, we had a three-bedroom house, one bathroom, and there were 21 of us,” he said. “So I know what it feels like to be in a crowded home.”