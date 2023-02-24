'Until We Drop': Hunger Strike Enters Second Week, as Immigrants in ICE Detention Protest Conditions

Medical personnel must carefully monitor the health, as well as food and water intake, of detainees on hunger strike, which ICE considers as such only after detainees have not eaten for 72 hours, according to the agency’s standards (PDF).

“ICE fully respects the rights of all people to voice their opinion without interference. ICE does not retaliate in any way against hunger strikers,” said an agency spokesperson in a statement. “ICE is committed to ensuring the welfare of all those in the agency’s custody, including providing access to necessary and appropriate medical care.”

The agency did not confirm how many detainees it considers on hunger strike at the two facilities. But commissary food items remain available for purchase by detainees, the spokesperson added, saying “ICE explains the negative health effects of not eating to our detainees, and they are under close medical observation by ICE or contract medical providers.”

The hunger strike represents an escalation of an ongoing, months-long work stoppage that detainees say they are waging to protest expired food, substandard medical care and overpriced commissary items that have pushed Rodriguez Picazo and others to work at the facilities for well below minimum wage.

Both Mesa Verde and Golden State Annex are overseen by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officials stationed in San Francisco. The agency contracts with the multinational prison company The Geo Group to operate those detention centers.

On Wednesday afternoon, more than a dozen supporters of the hunger strikers sang chants on megaphones and rallied outside ICE headquarters in downtown San Francisco, as dozens of people looked on while they waited in line to enter the agency offices, clutching paper forms.

“Enough is enough,” Esperanza Cuautle, an organizer with the non-profit Pangea Legal Services, told the crowd on the street. Hunger strikers “are tired of the mistreatment, tired of the violation of their human rights.”

The GEO Group pays detainees $1 per day for eight-hour shifts to scrub bathrooms, do laundry, work as barbers and do other tasks to maintain the facilities, per ICE guidelines (PDF) that require compensation of “at least” $1 per day. Yet the company has engaged in “unlawful wage theft, unjust enrichment and forced labor” by coercing detainees to work, according to a lawsuit filed last summer.

Shortly after the suit was filed, more than a dozen California members of Congress urged top immigration authorities to investigate alleged “disturbing conditions and abusive and retaliatory behavior” towards detainees — including the use of solitary confinement — for participating in the peaceful labor strike at the two detention centers.

Senator Alex Padilla of California, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship and Border Safety, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose) led the request six months ago for ICE and the Department of Homeland Security to investigate detention conditions at Mesa Verde and Golden State Annex.

"I am hoping they can address the issues my colleagues and I highlighted in our September 2022 letter as soon as possible. I also hope the Administration has already begun the thorough investigation we requested,” said Lofgren, a senior member of the House Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement and a former immigration lawyer, in a statement.

“As disturbing reports of inhumane conditions, retaliation, and abusive behavior continue at Mesa Verde and Golden State Annex, I am renewing my call for a national phase-out of all private detention facility and jail contracts and for ICE to ensure humane detention standards,” she added.