The Bay

An Uphill Battle to Unionize at One of the Bay’s Oldest Nonprofits

Ericka Cruz GuevarraHolly McDedeAlan MontecilloMaria Esquinca
A woman with glasses and a SF Giants jacket stands in front of stone building.
Eva Cisneros, an employment and education specialist at the Felton Institute, stands near the organization's Geary Blvd. location in San Francisco on Jan. 31, 2023. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Workers at nonprofits like the Felton Institute are on the front lines of our region’s biggest problems, like poverty, homelessness, and addiction. Employees say the work is meaningful yet grueling, with low pay and high turnover.

For nearly 3 years now, a group of workers at Felton, one of the Bay’s oldest social service agencies, have been campaigning to unionize the organization’s nearly 500 employees. But the campaign is currently in limbo, as organizers encounter difficulties reaching their co-workers across 7 counties. The union, SEIU Local 21, has also accused managers at Felton of retaliating against workers trying to unionize, filing 10 unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board.

Guest: Holly J. McDede, KQED producer/reporter 



 

Links:

