Marisa and Scott discuss a new poll on California's U.S. Senate race from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies and what they learned from the first hearing of the legislature's special session on oil prices. Then, United Farm Workers president Teresa Romero joins to discuss her childhood in Mexico, her journey into union leadership, the future of the UFW and her reaction to the mass shooting of farmworkers in Half Moon Bay.
Political Breakdown
Teresa Romero on Organizing California Farmworkers
30:34
Teresa Romero, President of the United Farm Workers union, speaks to marchers in Walnut Grove, Calif., before setting out on Day 22 of a 24-day 'March for the Governor’s Signature' on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
