State Legislature Holds First Hearing On What Caused Soaring Gas Prices

Solutions Still A Work In Progress When It Comes To Capping Gas Prices

In a legislative hearing in Sacramento on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration made its case for a controversial proposal aimed at reigning in high gas prices, by imposing a penalty on oil companies when gas prices, and profits, spike.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Huntington Beach Set To Challenge Housing Laws

Huntington Beach in Orange County is the latest city vowing to fight Sacramento over state housing laws meant to encourage more housing. The city council voted 4-to-3 this week to allow its city attorney to pursue any legal actions, to challenge SB 9, SB 10 and any laws that allow for lot splits and the development of accessory dwelling units, or granny flats.

Salmon Surveys Expected To Help Future Generations Of Fish

During the winter months, researchers take to the American River in Northern California to survey steelhead salmon populations. The surveys play an important part in understanding the impacts of environmental changes, and how conservation efforts can help future generations of salmon thrive.

Reporter: Manola Secaira, CapRadio