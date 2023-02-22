Lawmakers Seek Answers On What Led To Skyrocketing Gas Prices

First Hearing To Be Held On Gas Prices

A hearing on gasoline prices in the state is scheduled to take place Wednesday afternoon in Sacramento, more than two months after Governor Gavin Newsom called for oil companies to be penalized for price gouging. The hearing before the State Senate Energy, Utilities, and Communications Committee is the first during a special session on gas prices.

Snowpack Dwindles Despite Massive Winter Storms

Last month, a lot of snow fell on California, which was good news for our drought-stricken state. But California’s snowpack is dwindling -- fast and that's creating uncertainty for the state’s water supply.

Reporter: Ezra David Romero, KQED

Madera County Officials Want Answers About Hospital Closure

Officials are continuing to push for answers and solutions after the closure of Madera Community Hospital more than a month ago. The closure has already impacted neighboring communities.

Reporter: Soreath Hok, KVPR

Some Renters With Pets Getting Pushed Out In LA County

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Los Angeles County tried to stop landlords from evicting renters who have pets that aren’t allowed under their leases. Those protections were set to go away this month, but LA County leaders extended them two more months. Even so, some renters, and their beloved pets, are facing the threat of eviction.

Reporter: David Wagner, LAIst