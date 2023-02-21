Los Angeles Bishop Remembered For His Kindness, Helping Others

Man Arrested In Death Of Bishop David O'Connell

A man suspected of murdering Catholic Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell in Los Angeles over the weekend has been arrested. Meanwhile, friends of the Bishop are remembering him for his kindness to others.

Residents Demand Answers As Lead Smelter Is Allowed To Operate

Did you know the last secondary lead smelter west of the Mississippi is here in California? It’s called Quemetco, and it recycles the lead in old car batteries about 25 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. The company has been violating toxic substance regulations for years and has now reached a settlement with the state that allows it to stay open.

Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW