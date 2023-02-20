KQED is a proud member of
Researchers Aim To Study Threats To Lake Tahoe

KQED News Staff
Lake Tahoe Researcher
Tahoe researcher Brant Allen of UC Davis’ Tahoe Environmental Research Center looks at a sample of zooplankton collected from the middle of the lake (Photo by: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report).

Lake Tahoe, nestled high in the mountains between California and Nevada, is one of America’s great natural wonders. But the lake faces a variety of threats -- some old, some new -- that scientists have spent years studying.
Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

Lawmaker Wants To Make State Parks More Accessible

A Bay Area Assemblymember wants to increase access to California's public parks and beaches, by overhauling the state's reservation system.
Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report

