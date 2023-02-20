Researchers Aim To Study Threats To Lake Tahoe

Changes To Lake Tahoe Keep Researchers Busy
Lake Tahoe, nestled high in the mountains between California and Nevada, is one of America’s great natural wonders. But the lake faces a variety of threats -- some old, some new -- that scientists have spent years studying.
Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report
Lawmaker Wants To Make State Parks More Accessible
A Bay Area Assemblymember wants to increase access to California's public parks and beaches, by overhauling the state's reservation system.
Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report