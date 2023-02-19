California Lawmakers Aim to Remove Lowrider, Cruising Restrictions Statewide

California is the birthplace of lowrider culture. Modifying cars with advanced hydraulics systems and elaborate paint jobs and then taking them on a slow cruise down a main drag is a decades-old tradition.

But certain lowrider vehicles are illegal in California, and many cities still have bans on cruising.

Some Golden State lawmakers want to change that with a new bill that would end restrictions on lowriders and effectively legalize cruising across the state.

"Our tagline is, 'cruising is not a crime,' " Assemblymember David Alvarez, who sponsored the legislation, told NPR.

The proposal would do two things. First, it would end restrictions on lowrider vehicles in California state law. Right now, owners are barred from modifying their passenger vehicles so that the body of the car is closer to the ground than the bottom of the rims.