Scott and Marisa talk about the controversial firing of Oakland's police chief before reflecting on the career of Senator Dianne Feinstein, who announced this week that she won't be running for another term in 2024. And Shira Stein, Washington correspondent for the San Francisco Chronicle, joins to discuss reaction to Feinstein's retirement in D.C. and Feinstein's legacy on gun control.
DiFi's Exit Marks End of an Era in California Politics
Senator Dianne Feinstein celebrates her victory in the 2018 election with supporters in San Francisco on November 6, 2018. (Samantha Shanahan/KQED)
